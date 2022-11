Not Available

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (English: Player of Players) is a 1996 Bollywood wrestling action thriller starring Rekha in her first villain role, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and former World Wrestling Federation wrestlers "Crush" and Brian Lee as "The Undertaker". It was one of the highest grossing movie of the year. It was the fourth installment in the Khiladi (film series).