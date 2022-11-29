Not Available

An ambitious personal growth coach, author of the Predator Psychology manual, unexpectedly finds himself drawn into a confrontation with a millionaire who wants to demolish the garage cooperative where he keeps his Jaguar. Now he must actually prove to the people who believed in him that he is capable of leading them into battle. Called a predator - be ready to show your teeth. A game without rules begins, where kidnapping, blackmail, forgery ... and a giant St. Bernard are used.