خلى بالك من عزوز

Hassanein lives with his children Hanan, Abeer and Hassan, who loves to sing and relies on his father's wealth to produce cassette tapes. Hassanein suffers from his wife Harissa, who is overwhelmed by demands. The daughter Hanan loves Dr. Shafik, who loves laboratory experiments. Everyone decides to stone on the money of Hassanein except Hanan. He thinks he died and is buried in the graves of Azuz, who sells the dead to the students. Azzouz sells the body of Hassanein to Dr. Shafiq. Hassanein exploits the opportunity and shows the family the character of his absent brother Ghandour and faces them with their greed and then reveals their truth after they regret, and are happy not to die.