The film revolves around a love affair between Laila and Mahmoud since their childhood, but at the same time Hassan, cousin of Mahmoud, loves her and so he hates Mahmoud. At their wedding, Hasan tries to kill Mahmoud but Laila kills him and dies. Over the years Mahmoud lives alone on the memory of Laila. As for Hassan Fitzug and Yazeeq Nabeel, Nabil is speaking to Amal, the daughter of Dr. Ibrahim Siddiq Mahmoud's sister. Mahmoud tries to prevent this marriage, the spirit of Laila visits her and declares her consent to the marriage of Amal and Nabil, suddenly becomes a noble after a period of jealousy hoping that he loves others, but Mahmoud tells her what happened and finally married.