Khoda Nazdik Ast

The people who live in Reza's village think of him as a simple minded young man. He transports passengers through the road which has been destroyed by flood on his motor bike when he meets a young girl who's the new teacher of the village school and falls in love with her. A love so pure that ends in driving him crazy and it seems like only a miracle can save him. "God is Close" is Vazirian's first feature film and it is about love from a spiritual point of view which ends to a miraculous experience.