Not Available

Khokababu

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The film is about Khokababu (Dev) who is a cool and a clever guy. Bhaiji is a well-known don in his territory whom everybody fears and obeys. Khoka joins Bhaiji's circle as an accountant where he has a wacky senior Khanra Babu. Khoka with his super wit starts to obtain every luxury that a perfect office should have and starts to hoax Bhaiji. Problems occur when Khoka falls in love with Bhaiji's sister Pooja (Subhasree Ganguly). That's how our super-clever Chalu Cheez Khokababu takes the story ahead.

Cast

DevAbir / Khoka/ Khokababu
Subhasree GangulyPooja
Tathoi DebKhoka's sister
Biswajit ChakrabortyKhoka's father
Locket ChatterjeeBhaiji's wife
Ashish VidhyarthiBallu

View Full Cast >

Images