The film is about Khokababu (Dev) who is a cool and a clever guy. Bhaiji is a well-known don in his territory whom everybody fears and obeys. Khoka joins Bhaiji's circle as an accountant where he has a wacky senior Khanra Babu. Khoka with his super wit starts to obtain every luxury that a perfect office should have and starts to hoax Bhaiji. Problems occur when Khoka falls in love with Bhaiji's sister Pooja (Subhasree Ganguly). That's how our super-clever Chalu Cheez Khokababu takes the story ahead.