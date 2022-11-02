Not Available

Khosla Ka Ghosla!

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

UTV Motion Pictures

Upon retirement, cranky control freak Kamal Kishore Khosla obsesses about procuring a plot of land in Delhi, where he plans to build his dream house. After investing his entire life's savings to acquire the land, he discovers the plot's been stolen by a greedy land shark. Now, Khosla must rely on his comically dysfunctional family to pull off a scam on the biggest goon in real estate and win back.

Cast

Boman IraniKishan Khurana
Parvin DabasChiraunjilal 'Cherry' Khosla
Tara SharmaMeghna
Kiran JunejaMrs. Sudha Khosla
Ranvir ShoreyBalwant 'Bunty' Khosla
Vinod NagpalSahni

