Khosla Ka Ghosla!

Upon retirement, cranky control freak Kamal Kishore Khosla obsesses about procuring a plot of land in Delhi, where he plans to build his dream house. After investing his entire life's savings to acquire the land, he discovers the plot's been stolen by a greedy land shark. Now, Khosla must rely on his comically dysfunctional family to pull off a scam on the biggest goon in real estate and win back.