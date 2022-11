Not Available

In the land where, after the closure of the state farms, arable land has already become overgrown with birch forests, the farmer Valery Kravtsov is developing his small farm. Struggles for the harvest with bad weather, weeds and out-of-order technology. He gets up at 4 am to be at his "hacienda" at 5 already. He brings up his son, hoping that he will leave the farm for him. And gives the inhabitants of the deserted villages work and hope.