Kae is a young man who learns the art of Thai shadow play from his father and grows up to become a respectable shadow player. His love for the art is as immense as his love for Phayom, the daughter of a local aristocrat. But Kae's love suffers a blow because Phayom’s father despises his profession as a lowly artist, and forces Phayom to marry another rich man. Struck with rage and grief, Kae decides to embark on a final move that will unite him with his lover.