Khud-Daar is a 1982 Indian Hindi movie directed by Ravi Tandon. The music is by Rajesh Roshan and the lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Vinod Mehra, Sanjeev Kumar, Prem Chopra, Mehmood, Bindiya Goswami and Tanuja in pivotal roles. It was remade in Tamil as Padikkadhavan which starred Rajinikanth and in Telugu as Driver Babu with Sobhan Babu.