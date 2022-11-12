Not Available

Honest Police Inspector Siddhant Suri takes it upon himself to bring to justice the people who are involved in human flesh trading business only to aggravate his fellow colleague inspector Adarsh Vardhan who is corrupt. Adarsh decides to teach Siddhant a lesson by tendering his resignation from the police force only to join politics so that he can contest against Siddhant's father, Shastri who happens to be the Chief Minister of the region. With the help of Shastri's corrupt assistant, Kanhaiyalal Adarsh manages to outwit Shastri and is elected as the next Chief Minister of that region. But Adarsh is still not satisfy humiliating Siddhant and continues to insult him when Siddhant is assign with the task of being the security in-charge of him. Meanwhile Siddhant meets with a blind cabaret dancer, Pooja and both get married. Unknown to Siddhant that his very own brother, Nandu is involved in the flesh trading business and is responsible for Pooja losing her sight.