Not Available

In the southern province of Chumporn in 1939, Khun Pan is a police detective who defeats a gang of bandits despite having just one bullet in his pistol. Khun Pun is renowned for his sorcery and spells, which give him a supernatural protective power. After defeating the Pa Daeng gang, Khun Pan volunteers to take on the most dangerous mission: to hunt the ferocious Alhawee Yalu, the dark lord of the southernmost provinces who’s also skilled in black magic and who spreads terror across the Budo Mountain. Alhawee Yalu is feared for his invulnerability – no bullets can hurt him – while his dagger is the most ruthless weapon.