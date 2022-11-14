Khun Thong Dang The Inspirations

Not Available

The Thai animation film, Khun Thong Daeng: The Inspirations, features episodes about three dogs —Tonglor, Temple Dog and Little Copper. In the film, the dogs are honest and loyal like Khun Thong Daeng. The puppy Tonglor dreams of being a great bodyguard and protecting his boss like Khun Thong Daeng, so he always guards his owners — a blind girl and her grandma — very well. Stray dog Jon is grateful to a monk who feeds him and looks after him. When a group of theives break into the temple, Jon risks his life to protect it. Little Copper’s story was inspired by the story of Khun Thong Daeng, who was a street puppy adopted by His Majesty the King. Set in a futuristic world, Copper is a metal robot dog built by a girl called Sanim. Because he was built from trash, Copper doesn't operate properly and is a bit goofy. However, Sanim still finds him loveable.