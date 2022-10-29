Khurafat - Perjanjian Syaitan

Not Available

"Khurafat" begins with Johan (Syamsul Yusof), a young man working as an assistant in a government hospital. He is a married man who has a wife named Aishah (Liyana Jasmay). The newlyweds are leading a peaceful life when suddenly they find themselves besieged by a weird creature. The presence of a mysterious old woman, together with the sudden emergence of Johan's ex-girlfriend Anna (Sabrina Ali) add to the mystery. Anna is always disturbing Johan even though she knows Johan is now with Aishah.