Kusum and Brindavan are two small children living in a small village in India. Both love each other, and decide to marry when they grow up. Kusum has his name tattooed on her arm. But fate has other plans - both are separated. Kusum thinks that Brindavan has betrayed her, and she burns her arm to eradicate the tattoo. Years later, Kusum has grown up and is looking after a wealthy woman in her village. The wealthy woman falls sick, and her son brings in a doctor to treat her. Kusum's hopes for meeting her beloved surface, when she finds out that the doctor's (Jeetendra) name is Brindavan