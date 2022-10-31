Not Available

Karan, born in Calcutta, and Khushi, born in the small village of Chamoli, are destined to meet despite the distance between the two. Karan wants to go Canada to further her studies--but due to an accident that takes place, he is forced to continue his studies in Mumbai University. Khushi's father believes that for a girl the education that she has receives is enough and now she should stay with him and marry a boy who is ready to be his son-in-law. But Khushi insists on pursuing her education in Mumbai University. At the University Karan's friend Vicky and Khushi's friend Priya are in love, but are having relationship problems. Karan and Khushi decide to help Vicky and Priya come together, but end up making a romantic connection with each other.