A story bout a relationship that's ended. Khwahish traces the sexy, funny and intense relationship of Amar Ranawat(Himanshu Malik) and Lekha Khorzuvekar (Mallika Sherawat) from the time they meet in the last semester of college, their quirky romance, marriage and its ups and downs to the tragic end five years later. Probably the first Bollywood musical about the trials and tribulations of a young Indian urban couple.