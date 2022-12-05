Not Available

Ki Muqoyyim is the 33rd descendant of the Prophet Muhammad SAW. Ki Muqoyyim is the son of Raden Abdul Hadi with a mother named Ratu Randu Lawang Anjasmara. He is a Mufti in the Keraton Kanoman Cirebon. Because the Dutch colonialists at that time were too involved in Javanese customs and affairs in the palace, Ki Muqoyyim decided to leave the palace and build a boarding school for the Buntet Pesantren. Because more and more people joined the boarding school at the Buntet Pesantren, the Dutch were afraid, the Belnda thought that Ki Muqoyyim would gather more people to protest against the Dutch decision at that time, the Dutch immediately attacked the Buntet Pesantren at that time. However, Ki Muqoyyim was not easy to catch, he continued to fight against the Dutch. He kept moving from place to place, from Buntet, to Pemalang, Central Java. Then he was asked to help the war in Aceh