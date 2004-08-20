2004

Ki-re-i?

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 20th, 2004

Studio

A mentally unstable young woman named Yoshie implores a gifted plastic surgeon (Yukiko Okamoto) to make her beautiful in this disturbing Japanese psychodrama directed by Katsuya Matsumura. Although the operation is successful, Yoshie becomes even more preoccupied with beauty -- and soon draws the doctor into a horrifying world of emotional agony and masochism. The film's supporting cast includes Asuka Kurosawa, Kota Kusano and Miki Asakura.

Cast

Kôta Kusano
Yukiko OkamotoYukiko Okamoto
Asuka Kurosawa

Images