Kia and Cosmos

A 15-year-old otherworldly girl Kia, living with her single mother, Dia goes on an audacious journey from Kolkata to Kalimpong in search of her father spurred by the death of a neighbourhood cat, Cosmos. She is diagnosed with Pervasive Developmental Disorder but loves music, mathematics and the colour red and she hates liars, noise and the colour yellow. She loves spy novels and thus indulges in an investigation to find out who killed Cosmos. A dead father is what Kia knows and her favourite spy-novels are coaxing her to find more about that 'cruel soul' that killed a pregnant cat. But she has to go out of her way to meet and talk to strangers. She is trying to be observant and a little courageous too. Will she be able to find out the truth behind more than one mysteries? What happened to an otherwise educated upper-middle-class family a few years back that led to a situation Kia is getting involved into?