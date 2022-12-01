Not Available

Director Jonni Darkko's MILF muse sensuous, stacked Asian superslut Kianna Dior returns in a fully loaded six-and-a-half-hour POV epic, treating the director's meat to outrageous teasing, tit squeezing, pussy banging and lewd, wet blow jobs in a whopping 18 scenes of glamorous debauchery! Kianna Dior: Busty Asian Cum Slut 2 displays the seductive beauty and her massive jugs as she models a wide array of glamorous outfits before putting her experienced mouth, bald-n-juicy cunt and enormous knockers to work.