Not Available

Stylish pornographer Jonni Darkko worships voluptuous Asian MILF Kianna Dior, his erotic muse, in Kianna Dior: Cumslut Online, a marathon collection of sizzling POV scenes lovingly created for Web fans. The buxom goddess' giant knockers, Minnie Mouse voice and outrageous appetite for nasty sex are on prominent display as she treats him to expert blowjobs, titty fucking and rim jobs; and as Jonni's pussy plowing leads to showers of sperm.