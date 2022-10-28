Not Available

KIBA: The Dark Knight Gaiden

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

The spirit of Kiba the Dark Makai Knight influenced everything since the beginning. Though he called himself a Makai Knight, Kiba was no different to a Horror. Kiba's spirit resides inside what was once a grey colored Makai Armor that's filled with the dark knowledge of Makai Power. As Barago absorbed Horror after Horror, Kiba eventually deformed into an organically pure black armor with a cape. Kiba assumed full control over his host upon Meisha's defeat by Kouga.

Mika HijiiKaoru Mitsuki
Kazuhiko InoueBado

