KIBA: The Dark Knight Gaiden

The spirit of Kiba the Dark Makai Knight influenced everything since the beginning. Though he called himself a Makai Knight, Kiba was no different to a Horror. Kiba's spirit resides inside what was once a grey colored Makai Armor that's filled with the dark knowledge of Makai Power. As Barago absorbed Horror after Horror, Kiba eventually deformed into an organically pure black armor with a cape. Kiba assumed full control over his host upon Meisha's defeat by Kouga.