Kicha Vayasu 16

This is another film that centers around the pranks of teenagers. This film is rated 18 in Singapore. Jai Akash comes to Nagerkoil as the Collector. His reminiscences of his school days in Nagerkoil, forms the main theme of the film. Manikantan who comes in the role of the 16 year old Kicha is like our typical naughty neighborhood boy. The boy Kicha used to eye becomes the headmistress of his school and this delights Kicha. Kicha who always teases everybody else, is however very well behaved towards headmistress Nirmala (Simran). So he always gets her support. But he leads a group of errant boys and together they steal the school vessels and sell them and also eat in hotels and give the slip without paying the bill. He is only a good friend to this one girl, but she falls in love with him.