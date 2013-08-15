Kick-Ass 2

After Kick-Ass’ insane bravery inspires a new wave of self-made masked crusaders, he joins a patrol led by the Colonel Stars and Stripes. When these amateur superheroes are hunted down by Red Mist — reborn as The Mother Fucker — only the blade-wielding Hit-Girl can prevent their annihilation.
|Aaron Taylor-Johnson
|Dave Lizewski / Kick-Ass
|Chloë Grace Moretz
|Mindy Macready / Hit-Girl
|Christopher Mintz-Plasse
|Chris D'Amico / The Motherfucker
|Clark Duke
|Marty Eisenberg / Battle Guy
|Jim Carrey
|Colonel Stars and Stripes
|Lindy Booth
|Night Bitch
