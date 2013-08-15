2013

Kick-Ass 2

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Release Date

August 15th, 2013

Studio

Marv Films

After Kick-Ass’ insane bravery inspires a new wave of self-made masked crusaders, he joins a patrol led by the Colonel Stars and Stripes. When these amateur superheroes are hunted down by Red Mist — reborn as The Mother Fucker — only the blade-wielding Hit-Girl can prevent their annihilation.

Cast

Aaron Taylor-JohnsonDave Lizewski / Kick-Ass
Chloë Grace MoretzMindy Macready / Hit-Girl
Christopher Mintz-PlasseChris D'Amico / The Motherfucker
Clark DukeMarty Eisenberg / Battle Guy
Jim CarreyColonel Stars and Stripes
Lindy BoothNight Bitch

