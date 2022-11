Not Available

Don’t expect much in the way of a plot from Kick Me Again. When a married student falls for her portly dance instructor, Puffy is forced to flee in a ballet tutu from the clutches of her jealous husband. The usual slapstick complications ensue before the cross-dressing funnyman finally locates a new suit of clothes. The viewing pleasure comes not from the run-of-the-mill gags and storyline but from seeing a master wring every ounce of comedy from his ungainly outfit.