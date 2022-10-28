Not Available

Percy Crease is in love with his brother's wife. Now he must win her heart before his brother tears his out. Returning home to his family's run down motel for his step-father's funeral, Percy Crease is suddenly reunited with Karen, an old flame now married to his step-brother. Caught between his brother's rage, his mother's neglect, and his never ending love for Karen, Percy must now face his demons and find a way to win Karen's heart before his brother rips his out. "Kick Me Down" is a dark and disturbing comedy about a highly dysfunctional family on the verge of destruction.