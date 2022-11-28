Kick of Death

Not Available

Shane MacQuade is a rising star in Hong Kong's underworld kickboxing rings... until he wins a fight he was supposed to lose. Framed for murder, running from both the Triad mob and the police, Shane escapes to America. There, a chance encounter with a professional hitman in the Nevada desert ends with Shane taking the man's identity and his life. Shane finds that the violent world he left behind in Hong Kong is too strong to escape. A crooked Las Vegas fight promoter and a stripper named Angelique draw him into a web of sex and murder that will test his martial arts skills to their limit and change his life forever.