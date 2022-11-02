Not Available

Kick the Moon is about two high school students from a small-city high-school. One is a fighter who is involved in a legendary street-fight with a rival school, the other is a geeky wimp who loves to study and is one of the only students to not participate in the fight. Years later, the punk has grown to be a teacher in the high-school he attended and the nerd has become a mafia underboss and has returned to his hometown to set up operations. The movie revolves around the two men's rivalry for the affections of a local lady restaurant owner and the fighting of rival gang factions in the small city.