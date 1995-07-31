1995

Kickboxer 5: The Redemption

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

July 31st, 1995

Kings Road Entertainment

Kickboxing champion Matt Reeves witnesses the murder of his friend Johnny. While investigating the crime, he learns that a Mr. Negaal in South Africa has founded a new kickboxing association and does not leave international champions much of a chance. Johnny had to pay with his life when he did not want to join. Neegal seems to kill everybody who is in his way especially David Sloan from the previous Kickboxer films. Matt is on his own now, but suddenly finds an unexpected ally.

Cast

Mark DacascosMatt Reeves
James RyanMr. Negaal
Geoff MeedPaul Croft
Tony CaprariMoon
Greg LatterBollen
Duane PorterBull

