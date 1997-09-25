1997

Kicked in the Head

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 25th, 1997

Studio

Not Available

Redmond is a young guy who can't find what to do with his life. When his uncle Sam gives him the bag to deliver to some uptown connection he fails to do so and it gets them in trouble with Jack, low-key criminal. After that tough guy Stretch wants Redmond to take part in his illegal beer business, but before Redmond gets involved, the business ends in a bad way. Redmond is also having affair with flight attendant Megan.

Cast

Linda FiorentinoMegan
Michael RapaportStretch
Lili TaylorHappy
James WoodsUncle Sam
Burt YoungJack
Olek KrupaBorko

