Kickin It High

Ruff Ryder recording artist Sean Cross stars in this dramatic tale of high school friends in their senior year who have to deal with dangerous element that surround their urban environment. Jamal, Kaisean, and Carlos live in a world where there lives are constantly challenged by the negativity of the streets. Soon they all end up in a life and death situation that is not too easy to get out of. Will they be able to come out of the bind alive and in time to graduate from school' Only time will tell.