2007

"Kickin' It Old Skool" revolves around a 12-year-old breakdancer, who in 1986 hits his head while performing at a talent show and as a result is comatose for 20 years. He awakens to find he is a grown man. With the mind and experience of a young kid, he attempts to revive his and his dance team's short-lived career with the hopes of helping support his parents' failing yogurt shop.