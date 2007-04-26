"Kickin' It Old Skool" revolves around a 12-year-old breakdancer, who in 1986 hits his head while performing at a talent show and as a result is comatose for 20 years. He awakens to find he is a grown man. With the mind and experience of a young kid, he attempts to revive his and his dance team's short-lived career with the hopes of helping support his parents' failing yogurt shop.
|Maria Menounos
|Jennifer
|Miguel A. Núñez, Jr.
|Darnell
|Michael Rosenbaum
|Kip
|Christopher McDonald
|Marty Schumacher
|Debra Jo Rupp
|Sylvia Schumacher
|Bobby Lee
|Aki
View Full Cast >