From the editors of the world’s best-selling motocross magazine comes Kickstart 2 DVD: the sequel to 2009’s TransWorld Motocross blockbuster, Kickstart, The Movie. Featuring four decades worth of the best riders in our sport, KS2 has something for everyone, both young and old. Filmed in exclusive sessions in private locations, KS2 offers viewers an inside peek inside their heroes’ lives. From Jeremy McGrath’s private San Diego ranch, to Twitch’s backyard playground, to Chad Reed’s personal Compound 22, you’ll get to see places and things that most only dream of. Come with us as we document Josh Hill’s disastrous backflip attempt, and meet Adam Cianciarulo, the 14-year-old that many believe to be the future of our sport. Features Ricky Carmichael, Adam Cianciarulo, Taka Higashino, Josh Hill, Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed, Twitch, Eli Tomac, Jake Weimer, Nick Wey, Bilko, Dean Wilson, Kevin Windham, Ryan Villopoto, and more