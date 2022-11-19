KICKSTART 4 - THE FINAL CHAPTER

Not Available

Kickstart 4 by Transword Motocross the Final Chapter returns to its roots and brings viewers to the most exclusive places in our sport, with some of the biggest stars. Spend time with Chad Reed, Robbie Maddison, Marvin Musquin, Trey Canard, Cole Seely, Wil Hahn, Eli Tomac, Justin Bogle, Jimmy Albertson, and Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg at places like the uber-exclusive Compound 22 in Florida, the Tomac Ranch in Colorado, Trey Canard’s amazing Oklahoma back yard, the Wyvern Ranch, and dream tracks like Cahuilla Creek and Zaca Station. Witness the Maddo vs. Twitch prank war first hand, and see if the power of the pickupkit is for real.