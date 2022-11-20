Kicsi a koala, de erös

Not Available

Ozzie is a young koala living in Australia. He is kidnapped by two goons (Buzz and Tank) who work for Max Happy, president of Happy Toys. Legend says that Ozzie speaks English and Max wants to clone Ozzie into hundreds of koalas and sell them for a fortune as talking pets! Buzz and Tank "lose" Ozzie on the plane-ride home by accident to Justin Morton, an 8 year old who is celebrating his birthday with his mom, Beth with a trip to Austrailia. Ozzie winds up in Justin's backpack. When Max finds out the koala is missing, a screwball comedy chase begins and ends in a surprise that knocks Max off her throne!