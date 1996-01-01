1996

A kid starts hanging around a police station because his dad was a cop, but now his dad is dead. Everyone tells him he should stay out of the way, but he doesn't, because he's real sad about his dead dad. They're all pretty nice to him because they have fond memories of his dead dad. He meets a girl who is mean to him, but then she's nice when she finds out about his dead dad. Some goofy criminals are planning an elaborate heist, but watch out, because kid cop (his dad is dead) is on the case! Tim Thomerson plays a mechanic who wears a Bob Marley t-shirt, complains about the man, and invites a woman back to house to listen to The Doors with him.