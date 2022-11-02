Kid from Kwangtung

Respected actor and action choreographer Hsu Hsia didn’t waste his chance to direct — inviting three other kung-fu designers to help on this fight-filled thriller. Wang Yu, co-star of such classics as Dirty Ho and The Kid With A Tattoo, here takes center stage as a young rascal caught between master martial arts actor Jen Shih-kuan (Once Upon A Time In China) and violent Huang Cheng-li (Snake In The Eagle’s Shadow). From there on, it’s one masterful kung-fu bout after another.
|Yuen Tak
|Debao
|Yen Shi-Kwan
|Zhang Liyi
|Hwang Jang-Lee
|Luo Yihu
|Kwan Fung
|Master He
|Ku Kuan-Chung
|Wen
|Chung Wa
|Golden Whip, Man Ying Tai
