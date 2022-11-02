Not Available

Kid from Kwangtung

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Respected actor and action choreographer Hsu Hsia didn’t waste his chance to direct — inviting three other kung-fu designers to help on this fight-filled thriller. Wang Yu, co-star of such classics as Dirty Ho and The Kid With A Tattoo, here takes center stage as a young rascal caught between master martial arts actor Jen Shih-kuan (Once Upon A Time In China) and violent Huang Cheng-li (Snake In The Eagle’s Shadow). From there on, it’s one masterful kung-fu bout after another.

Cast

Yuen TakDebao
Yen Shi-KwanZhang Liyi
Hwang Jang-LeeLuo Yihu
Kwan FungMaster He
Ku Kuan-ChungWen
Chung WaGolden Whip, Man Ying Tai

View Full Cast >

Images