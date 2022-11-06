Kid Icarus

Not Available

A young man lives in a trailer park on the outskirts of Los Angeles, he goes to community college, has no real friends, no girlfriend, and works part time at The Home Depot. With an obsession for Steven Spielberg and enrolled in a film production class, he is sure all his misery can change, so he sets out to make his cinematic debut. He hopes his film is his ticket out of his mundane life and into a world of popularity, women and success. And he just may be on his way, if he doesn't self-destruct first.