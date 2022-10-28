Not Available

Kid Kulafu

  • Drama
  • Documentary

Studio

Star Cinema – ABS-CBN Film Productions

Before he became one of the world's greatest boxers, Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao was a young boy living a hand-to-mouth existence, trying to survive from one day to the next. When he discovers his natural talent for boxing, he embarks on a brutal and intense journey that takes him from the mountains of the Philippines to the streets of Manila, and must risk everything to become a champion - for himself, his family, and his country.

Cast

Jake MacapagalDizon
Robert VillarEmmanuel
Alex Vincent MedinaRosalio
Khalil RamosEugene
Jomari AngelesAbner
Kokoy de SantosRobert

