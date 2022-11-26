Not Available

Kid Paddle is a typical young boy with a passionate love for video games, comic books, Blorks (fictional aliens), and sci-fi television. His two best friends are Big Bang and Horace. Big Bang is more of a kid scientist, who is always creating new gadgets for Kid to try out. He is very intelligent for his age. Horace is more naive compared to the other two, and has a very bizarre appetite. He's always very supportive of Kid and looks up to him. As is typical for young children, Kid often fights with his sister, Carol, who finds her brother to be a degenerate air-head.