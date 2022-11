Not Available

In this half hour, cross-network special we're there with Kid Rock for his last two days at home before heading out on the road to promote and tour his new album, Born Free. Rock will share his unique perspective on life and music as he spends time with his son, family and wide variety of friends. He will also go through final rehearsals with his Twisted Brown Trucker Band and squeeze in as much chaos as possible when he lights up a bon fire and throws a house party.