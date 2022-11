Not Available

Between fiction and documentary, Jacques Godbout's feature film takes a critical look at the Quebecois youth of the 1960s. Kid Sentiment, it is the adolescent who says no to tenderness because it is embarrassing. On the theme of amorous initiation, the camera becomes a witness of this lucid youth, funny, friendly to noise and eccentricity. Made with the participation of two members of the yeye singers group, the Sinners.