Not Available

Fran, a hot, auburn-haired hippie chick, has just moved to town. She has no money or job but she has a hot bod and, in early 70s triple-XXX films, that’s all she needs for a full scale frenzy. Her neighbor, Kim Dupont, knocks on the door of Fran’s hotel room and acts as her "Welcum Wagon!" She promises to show Fran more than the big city.