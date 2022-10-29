Not Available

Kid-Thing

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

On the outskirts of Austin, 10-year-old Annie tears around on her BMX bike, hurls dough at cars, and smashes things up with her baseball bat. Her father, a goat-farmer-cum-demolition-derby driver, does little parenting. Annie has no friends her age, so her daily routine is filled with solitary mischief. Playing in the woods one day, she hears a woman’s plaintive call for help from an abandoned well. Though Annie feels driven to visit the well daily, she is unsure about how to deal with the woman’s plight.

Cast

Nathan ZellnerMarvin
David WingoPhone Mechanic
Zack CarlsonConvenience Store Clerk
Heather KafkaMom
Susan TyrrellEsther
David ZellnerCaleb

