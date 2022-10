Not Available

15 YEAR OLD BLAKE LEWOLT WROTE THE SCREEN PLAY AND STARS IN THIS ORIGINS STORY OF SUPER HERO KIDWOLF. DAVID BLADENFIELD DIDN'T THINK HIS LIFE COULD GET ANY WORSE. HE HATED SCHOOL, DIDN'T LIKE SPORTS, WAS BEING CONSUMED BY HIS OWN ANGER, AND WAS A FAILURE IN THE EYES OF HIS PARENTS. HE SEEMED TO BE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE BARREL ALREADY. THAT IS, UNTIL HIS MOM, IN AN ACT OF DESPERATION, DECIDES TO SEND HIM TO A RETREAT IN DENVER FILLED WITH NOTHING BUT GIRLS. AND IF THAT WASN'T BAD ENOUGH, THERE IS ALSO THE SMALL PROBLEM OF HIS UNEARTHLY TRANSFORMATION INTO A WEREWOLF! NOW, DAVID MUST LEARN TO FIGHT OFF THE AFFLICTION BEFORE IT TAKES CONTROL OF HIM. "The Heart of the Beast" is a charming and heart warming little story set in wonderful locations in Colorado, with an interesting cast and a thoughtful moral ending".