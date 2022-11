Not Available

The final (and championship) baseball game of the Kiddie League pits pitcher Woody Woodpecker and his team (the Woody Woodpeckers) against a zany team, the Bubble Gummers. The game begins with the Bubble Gummers at bat and Woody pitching. A little tyke wearing diapers is first up. Before batting, he gulps down a bottle of milk for strength. The first ball is called a strike....