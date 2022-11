Not Available

Haru (Toyoshima Hana) is a rather cool fifth-grade elementary school student who shares the same tastes as her mother’s younger sister Yuko (Kaho) and can tell Yuko what she really feels. On the first day of the summer vacation, Haru is kidnapped. The culprit is her free-spirited father Takashi (Tsumabuki Satoshi) who disappeared from home two months ago.