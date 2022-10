Not Available

Based on Bjarne Reuter's 1975 juvenile novel, even broader comedy strokes are employed in the film version, but bright spark Bertram is still at the center of things when a nice but dubious uncle (he has a criminal record) takes all the kids of a working class family, hit with bad luck, away on an outing. A plot is cooked up to kidnap some rich kid. It works at first, but soon things get out of control.