Not Available

Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team - Battle in Three Dimensions is a short film bundled with Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team Blu-ray Memorial Box-set. The 08th M.S. Team travels through the jungle while on a mission, Shiro Amada checks his map and stops when he spots a long bridge up ahead that spans a wide river, when they are attacked by a group of Zeon.